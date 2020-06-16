Froyo Factory to open in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A new Froyo company is opening in Marion County.

Froyo Factory is a shop that offers low sugar options and non-dairy products.

Froyo Factory owner, Zack Nelson, stated Fryo Factory has a flat rate so customers can fill their cups as much as they want.

“You can put any kinds of toppings, syrups. As much yogurt as you want,” Nelson mentioned. “And it’s priced as you pick whenever you start out.”

Even though, they are opening during the pandemic, they can sit up to 10 people inside the shop, but it won’t restrict carryout orders.

Nelson also stated they will be following CDC guidelines by placing hand sanitizer throughout the shop as well as gloves for customers to use if they would like. The staff will wear masks and gloves and will clean as often as needed.

Nelson said he hopes his shop becomes a fun place for families to come and hangout.

“[Froyo Factory] A place where sports teams can come after a game. Even people coming after the movies let out,” described Nelson.

On Friday, June 19, Froyo Factory will open at noon located in White Hall. For more information, visit their Facebook page.