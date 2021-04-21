Funds available to help communities in West Virginia get healthier

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Grant money is available to community members who want to help residents be more physically active and get healthier food.

The $3,000 is available through Try This West Virginia, which hosted a meeting Wednesday via Zoom to let community members know what funds are available and how to obtain them.

The organization encourages community members to form teams, brainstorm and propose a plan that will make their community healthier and more active. It has seen 33 mini grants given out in central West Virginia since 2014.

Some of the grants that have been given out went toward community gardens, new parks and hiking and biking trails.

“We heard on the call where mini grant projects that started all the way back in 2014, 2015, 16, 17 are still happening today and they’ve reshaped their communities. They were able to train new local leaders and they were able to get folks healthier with healthier food or physical activity in their community,” said Executive Director Brittney Barlett.

“Try this West Virginia is not a real difficult lengthy application so they kind of get to dip their toes in the water of grants starting out with a mini grant,” said Laura Anderson, with Try This West Virginia Americorps.

Click here for more information on forming a team and applying for a grant.