Grafton City Hospital official announces retirement

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Mon Health and Grafton City Hospital officials announced the retirement of their Chief Administrative Officer, George Boyles.

Boyles is retiring after two years as the CAO at the hospital. He has worked for 45 years – most of those in senior leadership roles.

“I have a great team that I’ve worked with,” said Boyles. “A leadership team and maybe I’ve provided a little bit of leadership, but they are the ones that are to be credited with turning this hospital around. We just want to make Grafton City Hospital a small community hospital. The people are confident that they can get good quality service here and be taken care of.”

Boyles said in a statement that he is most proud of financially reinvigorating the Hospital and developing specialty care opportunities for the local community.

“On behalf of Mon Health System colleagues, we thank George for his dedication within Taylor County and surrounding areas,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “George has made a sizable impact on healthcare delivery, patient care and development of programs to improve the community’s health and well-being. We thank George for his faithful service and wish him well in his well-deserved retirement.”

“George has positioned the Hospital well for the future and guided us through some extraordinary times, including a global pandemic,” said John Bord, Former Grafton City Hospital Board Chair. “We are very appreciative of his leadership.”

Boyles said he feels now is the appropriate time to retire and spend time with family and travel.

Mon Health officials said a transition plan is in development and will be announced soon.