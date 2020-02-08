Gallery 62 hosts local artist exhibit to celebrate Black History Month

GRAFTON, W.Va.- Gallery 62 West kicked off a celebration for Black History Month with the opening of an exhibit, sponsored by the Taylor County Arts Council.

The exhibit opening was for West Virginia native Newman Jackson, who uses mediums such as oils and cold wax. He explained that the feeling of having his art exhibited in the area was like no other.

“Each one of these paintings represents thoughts that I had no matter how mundane the thought might have been. For instance, I have a piece of a gentleman eating a bologna sandwich and drinking root beer, kool-aid, anything is mundane as that,” Jackson explained.

The Taylor County Arts Council Executive board member Diane Parker said she found Jackson’s work on google and was inspired.

“I was looking for African American artists in the state of West Virginia. There was a group that popped up I called the guy and he said I know a guy and he put me in touch with Newman,” said Parker.

Parker also explained that she is a big fan of Jackson’s work and is happy he agreed to have an exhibit in Grafton.

Jackson’s exhibit will be displayed the entire month of February at the Gallery 62 West in Grafton.