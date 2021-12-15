Garrison’s, Byrd’s second half surge results in RCB victory

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd opened up its season and first season under new head coach Basil Lucas on Wednesday hosting Philip Barbour.

The Colts came out ready to battle. Philip Barbour and RCB traded the lead in the first quarter but the Colts led by one after one.

It was a fight in the second quarter as well. Philip Barbour extended its lead right away with a Jayden Herron three ball to start the quarter.

Philip Barbour never lost the lead after that. RCB kept it close but the Colts had a five point advantage at the halftime break.

Byrd started to find its rhythm in the third quarter. Two back to back threes, one from Jeremiah King and the other from Charles Hawkins, gave Byrd the lead. The Eagles led 34-28 after three.

In the fourth quarter, Maurice Garrison got going.

Garrison scored 12 points in the fourth quarter alone, 19 points to lead Byrd as the Flying Eagles showed a dominant fourth quarter to win 52-40, the final.