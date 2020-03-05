Genesis held open interviews for FRMC employees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Genesis Healthcare held open interviews at the Work Force West Virginia office in downtown Fairmont today from nine to four o’clock Thursday.

All applicants needed was a resume in hand for an on-the-spot interview for open positions with Genesis. Most of the positions they were searching were in nursing, but in their findings they found many qualified candidates.

“These were for our Fairmont campus, and we have two centers one in Pierpont and Tygart. We’re hiring for LPN’s, RN’s, CNA’s, and for CNA training class,” said Genesis Healthcare Recruiter Stormie Fluharty. “We’re just trying to help out the community with the recent changes that are going on in the health care field. Genesis has a lot of facilities in the state, so we’re out here hosting trying to bring jobs to the Fairmont community.”​

Genesis Healthcare has already made five hires through open interview days they have held in the past. They will be making calls in the next few days for interviews this go around. Their goal is to get them individuals working with them, as quick as they can.

“Honestly I don’t think any of us were excited when it happened, but the reality of it is, we have jobs, they’re going to need it, our community still needs those health care providers,” said Fluharty. “We want to keep them close to home, and Genesis is very invested in West Virginia, we have two centers here in Fairmont, so we’re here for the long hall.”

Genesis will be holding more days with open interview opportunities that will be announced in the future. They will also be holding a second ‘Nursing Night’ at the Rambling Root on March 19, that will be another networking opportunity for FRMC Employees.