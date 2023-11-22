Seattle hopes Smith will be healthy enough to play in a crucial Thursday night matchup

Thanksgiving’s slate of NFL games ends with a showdown between two of the best teams in the NFC, who are stout division rivals and the homes to a pair of former Mountaineers.

Beginning at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Geno Smith’s Seattle Seahawks (6-4) head into battle against Colton McKivitz and the NFC-West-leading San Francisco 49ers (7-3).

Smith and company need a win, as they have lost three of their last six games dating back to October 15. Last year’s Comeback Player of the Year has thrown for 2,404 yards this season. He is completing 65.3 percent of his passes, and has thrown 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Dealing with a contusion near his elbow, it’s not a sure thing that Smith will be active Thursday night.

“We’ll see how it goes, it’s up to coach,” Smith said Tuesday when asked about his status. Smith was steadfast that the decision of whether or not he will play Thursday will be up to head coach Pete Caroll.

McKivitz and the 49ers enter the holiday game on a two-game upswing. According to Pro Football Reference, McKivitz has played on every San Francisco offensive snap for seven straight weeks. The former West Virginia offensive lineman also continues to appear on special teams for the 49ers.

Both Smith and McKivitz signed new contracts with their teams in the offseason.

Smith inked a massive three-year, $105 million deal in March. McKivitz agreed to a two-year extension with San Francisco three days later.

It’s possible another former Mountaineer could play on Thursday. Bruce Irvin recently signed with the Detroit Lions, who take on the Green Bay Packers, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Irvin is healthy, however, Detriot head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Irvin likely won’t make his Lions debut until next week.

Asked about the chances of the WVU Sports Hall of Famer being active on Thursday, Campbell said, “It’s possible, but I still don’t see that happening.”