Gilmer County girl scouts retire flags on Veterans Day

The girl scouts and other who attended said the Pledge of Allegiance before folding and retiring the flag.

GLENVILLE W.Va. – Gilmer County girl scouts have been collecting American flags all year long to respectfully retire them on Veterans Day.

They cut, burned and buried the flags’ ashes in Cedar Creek State Park.

According to the troop leader, a flag is still a flag until it’s disassembled, and the proper way to retire a flag is to do it respectfully and with understanding.

To start the ceremony, they folded and burned a large flag that was donated from a local middle school.

“It’s heartwarming, to be honest. It’s really nice. Every time we do it, I feel very excited because I get to be a part of something that, you know these people died for me, and I want to honor them these, these people served for me. I want to tell people this is important,” said Kendra Fox, Cadet, Girl Scout.

The Gilmer County girl scout started to collect worn flags because they said they noticed there wasn’t a service offered to retire flags properly. They try to collect flags throughout the year and respectfully retire them at least once a year.