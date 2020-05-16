Gilmer County hosts parade for high school seniors

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – With a traditional graduation ceremony out of the question for high school seniors across the state, Gilmer County High staff took it upon themselves to bring graduation to their seniors.

Gilmer County Superintendent and Gilmer County High School staff traveled throughout the county on a school bus with a police and fire escort to each seniors home to place a “congratulations” sign in their front yard.

“It’s really nice thing that a school still takes the time recognize us for our accomplishments,” said Valedictorian Hunter Lemon.

Superintendent Patricia Lowther stated the staff wanted to make this moment as special as possible for their seniors.

“Whether it is sports or academics we support our children 150 percent,” explained Lowther. “We have to make it special for these kids, they lost out on so much: prom, spring sports.”

“We are excited to get out to see our kids,” said Vice Principal Brandon Payne.

Hunter Lemon in front of his sign.

Friday would have been Gilmer County High School senior graduation.

“I would like to congratulate the seniors on their graduation,” said senior Payton Roberts.

A traditional graduation ceremony is scheduled for August 2020.