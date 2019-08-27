Breaking News
Gilmer County man pleads guilty to federal meth charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Gilmer County man has admitted his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, officials said.

Jeremiah Carr, 32 of Glenville, pleaded guilty, Tuesday, to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Methamphetamine in Proximity to a Protected Location.” Carr admitted to selling methamphetamine near Glenville State College in September 2018, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Carr was indicted by a federal grand jury, along with 10 others, in June, all in connection to the meth ring in Gilmer County.

Carr faces at least one year and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000, Powell said. He will be sentenced at a later date.

The Mountain Regional Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Carr’s hearing.

