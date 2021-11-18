Gilmer County’s Avery Chapman becomes school’s All-time leading receiver, Titans look to Maroon Knights next

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County stunned Class Single-A last Saturday after they took down top seeded Cameron in the first round of the playoffs.

Another major milestone was reached during that game as senior receiver Avery Chapman became Gilmer County High School’s All-time leading receiver.

Chapman has 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns which put him atop of the previous record owner Erik Butler.

Butler had 2,158 yards and Chapman currently sits at 2,167.

Chapman said this accomplishment means a lot especially because his teammate Ean Hamric broke the school’s All-time passing record in the same season.

“A lot of hard work went into it since freshman year, weight room, camps, etc. It means a lot to me because Ean [Hamric] got it in the Calhoun game. We both got it in the same season and it feels good that we both got it,” Chapman said.

Chapman and the Titans reveled in the win for a minute then set their sights on Wheeling Central who they see in the quarterfinal.

“It didn’t feel real. Even the day after the game it was like ‘man we really did that.’ We shocked some people. The we started thinking about Wheeling Central,” Chapman said.

Wheeling Central, who won three state titles in the last four seasons, will be a tough opponent to top.

“They’re definitely going to be the best team we played this year probably I would say. But I think we’re peaking at the right time and it’s going to be a good match up,” Chapman said.

Chapman said good defense will be key in this game.

The Titans and Maroon Knights square off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.