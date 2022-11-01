GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man and a woman from Glenville are both facing charges after Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force members found presumed meth and other drugs while searching a home on River Street Friday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a criminal complaint, task force members made contact with Duncan Canter, 28; and Heather Black, 41, during the search.

Duncan Canter Heather Black

In the search, task force members located a knotted bag containing “a large amount of crystal substance,” bags, multiple sets of scales, Narcan, aluminum foil, used syringes, “various unknown pills,” a Ziplock bag “with crystal substance,” another bag “with vegetation,” according to the complaint.

The total weight of the presumed methamphetamine was 30.26 grams.

Duncan and Black have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.

Canter was previously sentenced to spend 15 months in federal prison in 2020 after he admitted to selling methamphetamine near Glenville State College in September 2018 in Gilmer County.