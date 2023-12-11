GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The saying goes that with age comes wisdom, and one man can attest to that after walking across a graduation stage in West Virginia last Saturday.

Ned Sawyers walked across Waco Center’s stage and completed a dream he’s held on to for 68 years. At the age of 86, Sawyers received a degree in business from Glenville State University.

Photo courtesy of Terri Sawyers

Sawyers stated that there were two main reasons he decided to get his degree at this stage of life:

“One, I still have the ability physically and mentally, thank God, that I could do it. Two, my competitive nature will never allow me to quit,” said Sawyers in an interview with 12 News.

Right after his high school graduation, Sawyers joined the U.S. Coast Guard. At his first point of duty, Sawyers was separated from those with a college degree and directed to chip paint off the walls.

This became a pattern in Sawyers life as he wanted to join the insurance industry after his time in the military but was declined multiple times due to the lack of a degree.

Despite still having a successful career, Sawyers held onto his dream, and for those who may have thought he was crazy for it…

“I really didn’t give a darn. At this point in my life, I don’t care what people say,” said Sawyers.

Ned Sawyers was the last person to walk across the stage during Glenville’s Fall Commencement on Dec. 9, 2023. Although he claimed he was nervous because he can’t move as fast as he used to, he still reached GSU President, Mark Manchin, for a handshake.

With this accomplishment under his belt, Ned is still managing to stay busy and still crossing items off his bucket list. The next task for the new graduate is learning to play the violin, and he’s already enrolled in lessons.

Sawyers had one word of advice for anyone who may be debating going back to college.

“Prove everybody wrong, do it. Just grab the bull by the horns and go,” said Sawyers.