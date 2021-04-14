Annual golf tournament supporting Glenville State College to return

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State College Land Resources Department is bringing back a favorite fundraiser later this month.

The 22nd annual Land Resources Golf Tournament will return next week to the Glenville Golf Club.

The event raises thousands of dollars for one of the college’s largest programs, and proceeds go to purchase equipment that gets into the hands of the students who will be learning with it.

“Anytime we can get the students out in the field, that’s where our program excels, the natural resource management program here. So, they can go out in the field, and they get to see exactly what the real professionals are doing because they’re doing it, too,” said GSC Director of Public Relations Dustin Crutchfield.

The event also serves as a way for current students to network with both alumni and prospective employers in their field.