Antero Resources donates pickup truck to Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Antero Resources donated a pickup truck to Glenville State College on Wednesday.

The 2014 F-150, which came from the company’s fleet, will be used by forestry, surveying and environmental science students as they take part in field-based learning.

Glenville State President Mark Manchin said this donation is a real financial benefit to the school.

“We’re very pleased that Antero today has donated this truck,” President Manchin said. “It’s gonna be used by our land resources division, which they’re out there quite often. It’s an integral part of the educational process, and this provides transportation we otherwise, we’d have to purchase, and that’s considerable.”

“We have an interest in seeing the students that are interested in getting into the oil and gas industry have the best possible equipment, curriculum to be able to really hit the ground running when they obtain your degrees and look for employment in the industry, and particularly with Antero Resources,” said Kevin Ellis, Antero Regional Vice President.

Previously, Antero donated 10 pickup trucks to United Technical Center in Clarskburg for the School’s Collision and Auto Repair Programs.