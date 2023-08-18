GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University (GSU) has announced the name of the next student that will take up the 90-year tradition of being the official Glenville State Pioneer.

According to a release from GSU, Kyla Lovejoy, a native of Chloe, WV will be the next to represent the university by “embodying the spirit, energy, and pride of the university’s vibrant community.”

“I am excited for Kyla to represent Glenville State University as the Pioneer for the 2023-2024 year! She is an engaged student leader, and I am confident that she will bring a unique perspective to the role where her leadership and communication skills will be on full display,” said GSU (Glenville State University) Director of Student Life Conner Ferguson.

During her time at Glenville, Lovejoy has been an active member of various events and taken leadership roles in community service, according to the release.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be selected as the new Pioneer Mascot,” Kyla Lovejoy expressed. “Being able to represent Glenville State University is a dream come true. I look forward to engaging with the students, faculty, staff, and alumni, and to bringing an unforgettable spirit to our campus.”

As the Pioneer, Lovejoy will take up the mantle of representing the university at athletic events, community gatherings and other campus activities. Lovejoy will debut at various events around campus and the community during the fall semester.

For more information about the Glenville State Pioneer or to request an appearance, contact the GSU Office of Student Life at student.life@glenville.edu