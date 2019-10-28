DUI simulator comes to Gilmer County High School

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Students at Gilmer County High School had the chance to see how drunk driving affects them in a DUI simulator.

The simulator travels around the state as an outreach of the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

Staff with the simulator said the hands-on activity helps their message stick with the students.

“We’ll go to a school one year then come back a couple years later and have the same kid there maybe twice, and they can tell me what happened to them, what was in their scenario, and give me pretty specific information, so if you can get a high school kid to retain something for two years, you have to be doing something right,” said coordinator Dan Pickens.

The simulator is funded by a grant from State Farm and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program