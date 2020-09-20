Eleven students in quarantine due to COVID-19 at Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Another area college has reported almost a dozen cases of COVID-19 this weekend.

Officials at Glenville State College tell 12 News eleven students have been reported to have confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19.

Another 77 are self-quarantining while they await the results of their own COVID tests.

College staff said those students are receiving meal deliveries in their rooms, and the college is working to provide them with other needs and medical care so they can stay in place.

