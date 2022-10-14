GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville State University (GSU) Environmental Science Club spent their time painting the flowerboxes next to the Glenville Hays City area recycling bins recently.

The bins, located in the parking lot between Tudor’s Biscuit World and McDonalds, are available to the community at any time and are maintained by the Lewis-Gilmer Country Solid Waste Authority.

“If you are interested in diverting waste away from landfills, then we highly encourage you to take advantage of these bins – they are a great resource. The recycling bins take plastic containers (numbers 1-7), mixed metals (aluminum and tin only), mixed paper (office paper, newspaper/magazines, and cereal boxes), and there is a separate container for corrugated cardboard only,” said GSU assistant professor of natural resource management and Environmental Science Club advisor, Dr. Nabil Nasseri. He also serves as an appointed member of the Lewis-Gilmer County Solid Waste Authority.

According to Nasseri, there are plans to have another centralized recycling location on Glenville State’s campus for the whole community to make use of.

Membership in the Environmental Science Club is open to everyone, including community members. The Environmental Science Club also have plans to plant flowers to commemorate the end of spring and start of fall/winter.

To learn more, you can contact Nasseri at Nabil.Nasseri@glenville.edu.