Franchell Mack Brown’s FLAGVIBES exhibit is currently on display at the Art Gallery at Glenville State University. (GSU Photo/Kristen Cosner)

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University’s (GSU) Spears Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Center is currently hosting “FLAGVIBES,” an exhibit by artist Franchell Mack Brown that showcases Brown’s interpretation of the American and Black-American Heritage flags.

“Flags, generally a symbol of a unified nation, have become dissected totems that signal separation and division,” said Brown. “My hope is for true unity. My intention is to contribute to the unifying vision by producing work that uplifts, encourages, and empowers.”

FLAGVIBES will remain open through Friday, March 17, and the Spears Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, “and one hour before all musical performances held in the Fine Arts Center,” according to a GSU release.

Brown, a Washington D.C. native, has utilized crocheted ribbon, semi-precious gemstones, industrial cording and welding over her career. She has also had apprenticeships in costuming and metalsmithing, numerous awards, solo exhibits, and she has juried shows and a fellowship at the Virginia Museum of Fine Art in Richmond, among other accomplishments.