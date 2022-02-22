GLENVILLE, W.Va – A bridge in Gilmer County has collapsed according to the Gilmer County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

According to a Facebook post, the Gilmer County DHSEM was called at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Monday evening due to the collapse.

The bridge is on Elderberry Road which is off Alice Road in Glenville. The damage was caused by recent high waters and log trucks traveling the road frequently.

(Courtesy: Gilmer County WV DHSEM Facebook)

(Courtesy: Gilmer County WV DHSEM Facebook)

(Courtesy: Gilmer County WV DHSEM Facebook)

According to the post, the Division of Highways was dispatched to the scene to assess the damage, and officials from the DOH will determine a timeline for repairs.

The Gilmer County DHSEM said it will be accessing the area in the coming days.

More flooding could be expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as a Flood Watch has been issued in parts of the state.