Nasia Butcher holds a black and white photo of Coach Frank Vincent during his years at Charleston High School. (GSU Photo/Kristen Cosner)

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Former Glenville State University (GSU) Head Coach and Glenville State Hall of Fame inductee, Frank Vincent, led a long and illustrious career until his death in 2010. Now, with the help of two former Charleston High School players, Rick Hurt and Rex Repass, GSU will house memorabilia chronicling that career.

“I am excited that we have found a home for this material,” Hurt said. “Coach was a good man, and did so much for so many of us. It was important to me that this history find a permanent and safe home.”

Hurt became the holder of these items after Vincent’s death.

(l-r) Rex Repass, Rick Hurt, and Glenville State University Athletic Director Jesse Skiles hold a few of the items donated to the Glenville State Archives that previously belonged to Coach Frank Vincent. (GSU Photo/Kristen Cosner)

Rex Repass, Rick Hurt, and Barbara Hurt (seated) look through a yearbook during their visit to Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library to donate several boxes of memorabilia that previously belonged to Coach Frank Vincent. (GSU Photo/Kristen Cosner)

Glenville State’s Athletic Director Jesse Skiles as well as Library Director and Archivist Jason Gum accepted the items, including: “newspaper clippings, game programs, photographs, trophies, plaques, signed game balls, and more.” The memorabilia will be digitized and held in Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library.

“We are deeply grateful to Ricky and Rex for this very special donation,” said Skiles. “As a native of Kanawha County, I remember what big stars Ricky and Rex were on those teams of Coach Vincent. We cannot say ‘Thank You’ enough to each of them for this donation.”

Vincent’s relationship with Glenville state began in the early 1950s where he played as a star lineman, and later, the All-Conference Center. He eventually became the head coach at Glenville from 1980-86. Between his years at Glenville he was a record-setting head coach at Charleston High.

In 2010, Vincent was inducted into Glenville State’s Curtis Elam Athletic Hall of Fame.

Glenville resident and Charleston High alumnus, Nasia Butcher, helped orchestrate communication between Hurt, Repass and Glenville State.