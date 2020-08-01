Free COVID-19 testing offered in Gilmer county

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County Health Department held free drive-thru coronavirus testing on both Friday and Saturday. They partnered with Eric Squires with Emergency Management to set up the testing, and they were able to test over 300 people over the two days.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days the health department was set up outside the Lucky Eye Care plaza giving the tests. The goal of this testing was to reach out to minorities, and people in the county who do not have insurance. County officials said that the age range of their cases have been from early 20’s to late 60’s.

Nurse Administrator Brenda Smith said most of the positive cases they have had are recovered with no hospitalizations so far. She stressed the importance of continue to get tested, because a lot of the cases they have had, the patient was asymptomatic.

“I feel that its important to get tested so that way, your not out and about in the community, possibly infecting other people, or your loved ones that could have serious underlying health conditions,” Smith said.

Gilmer County Health department said they do not have another free testing day scheduled right now, but they are looking to set one up so they can continue to keep their community as safe as possible.