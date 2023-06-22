GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University will be offering a free training course to anyone looking for a job in the cybersecurity industry, no prerequisites required.

The classes begin Saturday, June 24, and continue on Sunday, June 25 and July 1. Classes run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and seating is limited. According to a release, the course is for people who want to create essential and resilient device networks and implement effective digital security standards.

According to the release, several counties in West Virginia are “at risk,” and the program is working to make cybersecurity training available to the people living there, including Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Pocahontas and Upshur counties.

“This training would cost several thousand dollars if you were paying for it out of pocket, so I sincerely encourage individuals to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity,” said project director Peggy Runyon.

The program is primarily funded through a partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission through the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) grant.

To sign up for the course or to find out more information, contact Peggy.Runyon@glenville.edu.