Gilmer County Education Fund established at Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va.- The Gilmer County Education Fund has been established at Glenville State College (GSC).

A one-million-dollar donation was made by W. J. “Jack” Hardman, a graduate of Glenville High School class of 1944.

Since Hardman’s graduation, many high schools have consolidated, including Glenville High School, whose last class graduated in 1968. Due to the consolidation, Hardman was unable to donate to his old high school, so instead, he decided to give to its modern equivalent.

University President Mark Manchin talks about Jack Hardman and gives his thanks

Hardman chose Gilmer County High School because he wanted to help local students. This scholarship is intended to provide local youth with opportunities through higher education. Hardman recognized the value of the education he received through the GI Bill from the United States Navy, and he wanted to help high school graduates obtain a college degree like he was able to at Duke University.

University President Mark Manchin talks about the impact of the Gilmer County Education Fund

Students looking to obtain and maintain this scholarship until graduation from GSC must hold at least a 2.5 GPA.

The scholarship would cover around $7,886 a year, and $31,544 throughout four years of classes at Glenville State. The estimated tuition per semester at GSC is $3,943.

To contribute to the Gilmer County Education Fund, or to learn how to establish a scholarship of your own at Glenville State College, contact David Hutchinson at david.hutchinson@glenville.edu, or call 304-462-6381.