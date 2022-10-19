GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Gilmer County High School has been chosen as the first high school in the country to permanently honor the women who played a critical role in winning World War II.

The school hosted an international celebration Wednesday as it named two of its classrooms for American Rosie the Riveters. Students from sixth graders to seniors have been learning about the American Rosie Movement. They even had a question-and-answer period with 95-year-old Rosie the Riveter June Robbins. Principal John Putnam says the values and standards set by Rosies a long time ago, should still be honored and understood by every student now, and in the future.

“In World War II when the Rosies went to work and they took on all these jobs they had never done before, they proved that they could do it,” said Principle John Putnam. “If you really work hard at it, if you’re willing to learn, if you’re willing to be flexible, willing to be resilient, willing to persevere, and these are the things we are wanting to teach our youth today, and that speaks exactly to these young men and women that’s in our school.”

Students and teachers rang bells at the end of today’s ceremony honoring all Rosies.

According to a press release, Glenville started working with Rosies in 2014 when Girl Scout Troop 10123 connected the townspeople and “Thanks! Plain and Simple”, creators of The American Rosie Movement, to know and honor Rosies. Since then, Glenville citizens have dedicated part of their city park to Rosies, lead people across America and other nations to ring bells for Rosies, and participated in celebrations that “Thanks!” arranged in Washington, D.C.

