Gilmer County High School evacuated after bomb threat

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Instead of buzzing with activity, Gilmer County High School stood quiet at lunchtime Thursday afternoon after the building was evacuated because of a bomb threat found in a girl’s bathroom. City, county and state law enforcement swept through the school to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Nothing was found, and it’s still being investigated. It’s narrowed down to just a few kids,” said Sheriff Larry Gerwig.

Students were taken to an off-site location where parents were able to pick up their kids and take them home. Those students who remained were returned to school just after one in the afternoon. Principal Steve Shuff said missing the lesson time wasn’t ideal, but it wasn’t the highest concern.

“You know, we’re here for the safety of our kids, and we evacuated the building, we followed policies and procedures, contacted local law enforcement, as well as state police. It is unfortunate that we missed a day of learning, but again, the safety of our kids is the number one concern,” said Shuff.

Both school officials and law enforcement are taking the incident seriously, even though there was no actual danger to the school and its students. Gerwig said the investigation will continue to find out who was responsible.

“You can be charged with felony charges, and that carries from now on. It’ll carry for the rest of your life if you’re charged with a felony, and that’s what this is. And, we’re going to investigate this, and there’s probably going to be an arrest made,” said Gerwig.