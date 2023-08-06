GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Gilmer in Glenville was found unresponsive and later declared dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP).

FBOP said that at approximately 1 p.m., Ronald R. Myles Jr., a 41-year-old man sentenced to 222-months by the Northern District of Ohio for Armed Bank Robbery, was “found unresponsive.” He was given life-saving measures by responding employees and EMS but was eventually pronounced deceased.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Myles was convicted of robbing two Ohio Commercial Savings Bank branches in June 2016 and had been in the custody of the FCI Gilmer since August 15, 2017.

A press release from the United States Attorney’s Office said that Myles had served eight years in state prison for two previous robberies. He reportedly “wore a ski mask, pointed a firearm at bank employees and threatened them during the robberies.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified about the incident.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.