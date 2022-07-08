CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has released the business growth in the state for the month of June, and Gilmer County led the state.

In June, the office registered 1,002 new West Virginia businesses. Gilmer County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of seven new business registrations, a 2.40% increase.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Berkeley, Raleigh, Pleasants and Jefferson Counties also experienced notable growth during the month:

Berkeley County – 111 new businesses

Raleigh County – 59 new businesses

Pleasants County – 4 new businesses

Jefferson County – 57 new businesses

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered for the month of June were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell.

Kanawha County – 119 businesses

Monongalia County – 76 businesses

Cabell County – 58 businesses

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,796 new businesses in the last 12 months, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 31.17% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.