Gilmer County sees flood damage from afternoon and evenings storms

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – After a first group of storms did significant damage in Monongalia and Preston Counties this afternoon, the brunt of a second round of storms hit Gilmer County.

Photo courtesy of Jamie Mullins

Flooding along Sycamore Run Road near Glenville picked up the golf cart shed from the Gilmer County Country Club.

Damage to the road itself was also reported, with water lifting the pavement off the ground causing waves from the flooding.

Photo courtesy of Jamie Mullins

Mud coated the pavement on a local basketball court and water pooled on the county club’s golf greens.

The powerful floods also knocked over fences at the WVU Extension Office there.