CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Pioneer Shooting Club is holding its 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Auction for the local community to join on Oct. 11 to help in the fight against the disease, according to a Glenville State University (GSU) release.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Mollohan Center Ballroom, items up for bid include: breast cancer related paintings, GSU baskets as well as baskets filled with various items.

“By participating in the auction, attendees will not only have the chance to acquire unique items but also contribute to the fight against breast cancer,” the release said.

Part of the funds raised in the auction will go to breast cancer research and support.