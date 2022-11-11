GLENVILLE, W.Va. – On Nov. 11, the Glenville and Glenville State University (GSU) community participated in the annual Angel Tree Gift Wrapping Day.

The Sue Morris Angel Tree Program is organized by Sue Morris, Shelly Morris Smith and the Morris family to give holiday gifts to less fortunate children.

Participants shopped at Wal-Mart for 50 infants and kids up to age 12, securing various kinds of gifts. GSU employees and student-athletes helped to wrap the gifts.

“This is an opportunity where we are able to give back to the community and enlisting the assistance of the athletic department and others, it allows them to share in this gift of giving others a better Christmas,” said Shelly Morris Smith. “And what’s amazing is watching the athletes participate.”

“They don’t do this with an attitude of we have to do this but rather we get to go do this,” she said. “We consider ourselves even more blessed to have these young people helping.”

Senior citizens can also receive gifts from the Angel Tree program that they might otherwise not have ever gotten.

“This has been a longstanding and very special tradition from the Morris family,” GSU athletic director Jesse Skiles said. “Sue and Shelly put a lot of time into this project and it provides a great Christmas for these Kids!”