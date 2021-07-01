Glenville holds ribbon cutting for roundabout

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A new traffic roundabout opened to the public on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Gilmer County. The roundabout is located just below Glenville State College’s campus.

Members of the Division of Highways and the college held the ribbon cutting, with a virtual message from Governor Jim Justice.

Governor Jim Justice left a virtual message for the Glenville roundabout opening

The roundabout has been in the making for several years, and the DOH said they’re hoping it will help make the intersection safer.

“The project was initiated in an effort to try to facilitate better traffic flow and safer traffic flow,” said Brian Cooper, District 7 Engineer. “Given the topography, the roundabout seemed very suitable. And, it doesn’t hurt that it’s aesthetically pleasing.”

The roundabout in Gilmer County is the fifth roundabout in the state of West Virginia.