Glenville hosts the West Virginia State Folk Festival

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The city of Glenville kicked off its 71st WV State Folk Festival in Gilmer County on Thursday. Family and friends gathered to enjoy music, dance, local vendors, and more.

Doctor Megan said this festival is an ongoing tradition since the 1950s, that Glenville State College Professor Patrick Gainer started.

“His concept was to collaborate with our students and our community,” said Dr. Megan. “The whole point of the festival was to bring students and the community members together to offer opportunities, educational opportunities, music, dance, crafts, demonstration to be able to really embrace our heritage and our culture.”

The State Folk Festival will continue June 17 and June 18, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The annual festival begins on the third Thursday in June.