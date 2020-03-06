Glenville Police looking for missing man

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Glenville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing in the the area last week.

Roger Talbert

Officers with the Glenville Police Department said Roger William Talbert, 38, was last seen on Friday, February 28, on North Lewis Street in Glenville. Police said Talbert was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown work boots, a gray t-shirt, a brown Carhartt coat and a dark blue baseball hat.

Police have also released a photo of Talbert.

Any person with any information on Talbert’s whereabouts is being urged to contact Chief Benton Huffman of the Glenville Police Department Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304-462-7411 and the Lewis-Gilmer 911 Center at 304-462-7306 after hours.