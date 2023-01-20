GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University’s Department of Fine Arts has announced that Tuesday, Feb. 14 will be the audition date for prospective art and music students to show off their work, according to a release.

Students who wish to participate in Glenville State’s creative arts programs are encouraged to visit campus and audition.

“As a music student at Glenville State University, you’ll find the same variety of performance opportunities available at a large school,” said Department Chair and Assistant Professor of Music, Dr. Jason Barr. “Students can take part in both large and small vocal ensembles, percussion ensembles, our world-renowned tuba and euphonium ensemble, jazz big band and combos, as well as our Pioneer Marching Band and pep band.”

Barr said that art and graphic design students will have access to their applied learning Art & Design Lab which brings traditional and digital art together into a single “fully integrated” Bachelor of Arts program, as well as six different career paths students can choose from:

Graphic Design

Digital Illustration

Strategic Design

Digital Media

Drawing & Painting

Ceramics

Prospective students who wish to participate may sign up here.