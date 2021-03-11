Glenville State cleans up after dorm water main break

Gilmer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Cleanup is underway at a Glenville State College dorm after a water main break.

GSC officials said about 20 students were affected by the break and have been moved to other rooms for the rest of the semester. The college called in a cleaning crew shortly after the break and will be renovating those rooms to repair the damage.

College President Mark Manchin replied to student concerns about mold being discovered, but he said none was found and that any such issues will be addressed.

“We’re aware of that, and we will be addressing it now through mitigation with the professionals to ensure that our students and all involved are safe,” Manchin said.

Officials said those rooms would be closed for the remainder of the semester to allow restoration work to proceed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories