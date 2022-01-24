Glenville State College administrator accepts invite to 2022 Leadership WV

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A Glenville State College administrator will get the chance to take his leadership skills to the next level thanks to a statewide program.

David Hutchison, who serves as Vice President of College Advancement among other roles, has accepted an invitation to the 2022 Class of Leadership West Virginia.

The seven-month program cultivates leaders from a variety of industries and regions across the state, helping expose participants to different leadership styles from across the state.

Hutchison, who recently received his Master’s in leadership and management, is hoping that the program will help him at the school as it transitions to a university.

“I think as we look to Glenville State University into the future, we need great leaders, and I’m hoping that going through this program will help me be a better leader on our campus,” said Hutchison.

Hutchison also said he is very thankful for the invitation to the program and is excited to continue learning.