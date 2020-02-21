Glenville State College announces 3 finalists for president position

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The three finalists for the permanent position as Glenville State College’s president have been announced, according to a release from the college.

Dr. Bruce Barnhart

Among those finalists is Dr. Bruce Barnhart, who serves as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at California University of Pennsylania. Barnhart spent more than two decades as a faculty member and another decade as an academic administrator. His administrative roles throughout his career have included positions as associate provost and positions involving responsibilities for marketing and athletics.

Barnhart has earned a Doctor of Education degree in Professional Physical Education from West Virginia University and a Master of Education degree in Biology, a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Secondary Education/Biology, and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Physical Therapist Assistant from California University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Daniel Barwick

Dr. Daniel Barwick, who is currently a Senior Education Consultant for the American Education Resource Council is also a finalist. He previously served for eight years as the President of Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. Prior to this presidency he served as the college’s Interim Vice President for Academic Affairs. Previous higher education administrative roles included those of Director of Institutional Advancement and work within the areas of assessment and honors programming at Alfred State College in the State University of New York (SUNY). He has also served as an Associate Professor of Philosophy in the Department of English and Humanities at Alfred State College

Barwick has earned a Doctorate, Masters, and Baccalaureate degrees in Philosophy from the State University of New York at Buffalo and Genesco and the University of Iowa.

Dr. Kellie Bean

The third finalist is Dr. Kellie Bean, who is currently the Assistant Provost for Academic Affairs at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York, a position she achieved following her work at Hartwick College as the Dean of Academic Affairs. Prior to these administrative positions she held the position of Provost at Lyndon State College in northern Vermont and more than a decade as the Associate Dean of Liberal Arts and a Professor of English at Marshall University in West Virginia.

Bean has earned Baccalaureate, Masters, and Doctorate degrees in English from Ohio State University and the University of Delaware.

All three candidates are scheduled to visit campus on March 25, 26 and 27 for interviews and meetings with members of the Glenville State College community and the surrounding Glenville community, according to the release.

The release stated the responsibility of selecting a new president resides with the college’s Board of Governors, and a selection will occur following the finalists’ on-campus visits. Following a selection by the Board, the presidential appointment will be forwarded to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission for confirmation, according to the release.