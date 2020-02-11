Glenville State College announces new major that will give back to the state

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College is adding another major to its growing list that aims to help provide a future for its students and the state.

The college has established a new wildlife management program as part of the Land Resources Department.

The new major will focus on creating ways to work around the state, to help conserve state wildlife. Professors explained that the program has the opportunity to help train students for jobs in West Virginia, in hopes of keeping people in the state.

“There’s a lot of potential jobs through the state DNR and the division of Forestry for managing wildlife management areas, the WMAs, public land that’s run by the state for hunting,” said Glenville State Professor Nabil Nasseri.

Nasseri said the program will also be helpful in preparing students for jobs as private consultants for landowners that are looking to manage property for specific interests.

The program will be available for students starting in the fall semester of 2020. To find out more information about this program or to learn how to apply, click here to be taken to Glenville State’s website.