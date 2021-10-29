Glenville State College awarded $5,000 grant for student mental health awareness

GLENVILLE W.Va. – Glenville State College was awarded a grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System to improve resources for students’ mental health on campus.

GSC received $5,000 and was one of many institutions in West Virginia to receive this grant.

The grant money will be used in a number of different ways to improve resources for students on campus:

Bring awareness to resources on campus for students

Increase peer support for mental health and substance abuse.

Start a peer-run support group

Survey students about how to meet their mental health needs

Provide training to the peers providing support

Provide materials for future support groups

Create brochures, flyers

Provide refreshments for events to bring awareness

Tim Underwood, who is a school counselor at Glenville State, believes that providing peer support will be very helpful to the students on campus.

“Studies have shown that peer support is more effective, especially for college students when they’re dealing with issues, so we’re looking forward to getting that started,” said Dustin Crutchfield, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

The grant will also allow Underwood to host Mental Health Monday sessions to provide mental health and substance abuse information to students.

For more information about counseling services at Glenville State College, contact Underwood at Timothy.Underwood@glenville.edu or call (304) 462-6432.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, please call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling (800) 273-8255. The Crisis Text Line is also available 24/7 and can be accessed by simply texting “HELLO” to 74174.