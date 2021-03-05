Glenville State College baseball and softball players volunteer at a vaccine clinic

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Gilmer County residents are getting vaccinated for COVID-19, with a little help from their local athletes.

Glenville State College baseball and softball players have been volunteering their time for the county’s weekly vaccination clinic.

Approximately 15 student-athletes joined the Gilmer County Office of Emergency Management this morning distributing more than 350 vaccinations in a highly efficient drive-through clinic set up right outside the baseball stadium at the Sue Morris Sports Complex.

Law enforcement agencies along with doctors, nurses, and pharmacists worked together making the clinic a huge success. Executive Director Gilmer County Emergency Management Eric Squires said that the community has really come together during this worldwide pandemic.

“We could not do it without our local volunteers. We tried the first week and we realized quickly that we needed more help and so we reach out and they were more than willing to help us, and it’s been flawless ever since.”

This is the fifth drive-through vaccination clinic for Gilmer County. The next one will be held next Friday at the same place starting at 8 a.m.

“It feels really good. Our coach always tells us to be part of something way bigger than us and to be a part of something that could be potentially saving someone’s lives,” GSC Senior Duane Englund explained. “It’s definitely a feel-good feeling in your stomach.”