Glenville State College begins 2021 spring semester with COVID-19 safety precautions

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College (GSC) students and staff marked the first day of spring 2021 semester classes on Tuesday, January 19.

Returning Glenville State College students were tested for COVID-19 as part of return to campus procedures for the spring 2021 semester

Being mindful of COVID-19, masks, temperature checks, and social distancing measures have been adopted again this semester. According to GSC officials, classroom occupancy has been reduced with extra space between seats to facilitate social distancing. Courses that exceeded occupancy for their assigned meeting space are being delivered in a modified format or have been expanded to another course section. Some courses have been altered to a hybrid model, in which the course is delivered face-to-face on campus with an online meeting and instruction component, while others are being offered fully online.

Glenville State College President Dr. Mark Manchin updated faculty and staff as part preparation activities held last week.

“I am very pleased and excited to begin the new semester here at Glenville State. Things this spring will be a little different due to the pandemic and safety remains a top concern for us. We are continuing several measures to protect the campus community against the spread of COVID-19 that were implemented last academic year,” said Glenville State College President Dr. Mark Manchin.

Officials also explained that students received a COVID-19 test as part of the return to campus process that took place mostly over the weekend. As part of Glenville State’s ongoing COVID-19 screening plan, maintenance testing of students and employees will be scheduled throughout the semester.

Faculty and staff also received tests last week as they took part in preparation days for the spring semester. Preparation activities for employees included virtual training sessions, campus updates, and assisting with student registration.

Employees also continued to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That process will continue throughout the week.