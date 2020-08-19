Glenville State College classes underway with no sign of COVID-19 on campus

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Staff at Glenville State College said classes there are now underway, with no sign of COVID-19 so far.

The college welcomed students back to campus during the last two weeks in groups to monitor them for any sign of the disease. President Mark Manchin said the college is ready to handle a positive case of the disease if one is detected somewhere on campus.

“That possibility clearly exists. We know that, we know that. We will quarantine that student and work very closely with the local health department and we feel fairly comfortable that if indeed we do get a positive case we’ll be able to address it,” Manchin explained.

Manchin stated that the final round of test results from the last group of students to return to campus was expected back Wednesday, and staff will respond appropriately if a case is discovered.