Glenville State College graduates last class before becoming a University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College held their winter commencement ceremony in the Waco Center during the morning of Dec. 11.

The class of 2021 had 76 graduates, 32 of which walked to receive their degrees in person. Some graduates at the ceremony today were students who graduated in July.

This was the last class to graduate from Glenville State as a college, before it makes its transition to a university. The university title should be finalized in February of 2022.

“Regardless of the name, we’re excited about providing the necessary education and skills for these young men and women today. That’s what its all about as we send them out into this world. I’ve had the opportunity to talk to many mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, and the real excitement to be honest with you is with them,” said Dr. Mark Manchin, Glenville State College President. “Preparing them for the skills necessary to be successful in life, there’s no greater gift than we can give them.”

Graduates were invited for a catered lunch after the commencement ceremony was over.