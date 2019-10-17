Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Glenville State College holds Conversation Day to prepare for its future

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College faculty and staff took Thursday off from the regular college routine to look at the college’s future.

The college held a Conversation Day with a Halloween theme during its homecoming week to discuss what can be done to build on the college’s strengths and weaknesses.

Interim President Kathleen Nelson said now is the right time to lay the groundwork to support her successor.

“You know, next spring, early summer, we’ll have a permanent president on board, and so right now it’s a good opportunity for us to say ‘what are we doing really well, and how can we build upon that?'” said Nelson.

Faculty, staff and other employees were split into groups to discuss plans with those employees they may not regularly meet.

