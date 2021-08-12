Glenville State College holds student organization and community fair

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College held its community and student organization fair on Thursday at the Waco Center.

The fair offered incoming freshman some food, activities and the ability to meet faculty and staff.

Several student organizations were also on hand for students to interact with.

Students sign up for different student organzations at Glenville State College

Glenville State College President Mark Manchin said it’s all about making sure students get an education but also have a fun college experience.

“We want this to be a great experience for these students. Get a good quality education, but also have a great college experience, and I believe strongly in that,” said Manchin.

The first day of classes for Glenville State College is Aug. 16.