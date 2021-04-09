Glenville State College inaugurates 26th college president

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Glenville State College officially installed its newest leader as Dr. Mark A. Manchin’s inauguration ceremony was held at the College’s Waco Center on Friday.

Manchin began his tenure as Glenville State’s 26th president on July 1, 2020. However, the college was finally able to hold an official ceremony for Manchin after setbacks happened due to the pandemic.

During his inaugural address, Manchin spoke about the importance of education, his love of family, and his visions for Glenville State College, including expanding health sciences programs and reinvesting in teacher education.

“There have been so many people in my life who are the reasons I stand before you here today. My wife Gigi, my children, my sisters, my cousins, our family members who have come before us…all of those people and more are why I’m here today,” Manchin said.

Multiple delegates and honored guests traveled to Glenville to provide greetings and help celebrate the occasion. They included U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith, Glenville Mayor Dennis Fitzpatrick, several area county commissioners, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch, Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos, and several Glenville State College officials. West Virginia State Senator Michael Romano (D-12) shared a video greeting and Delegate Brent Boggs (D-34) was represented by his wife, Jean. Romano and Boggs were unable to attend due the West Virginia legislature still being in session.

Glenville State’s Public Relations Director, Dustin Crutchfield, said that Manchin has already made a huge impact on the college and the surrounding community.

“A lot of energy and a lot of ideas. His thing is, he is a resource allocator and that’s been really evident since day one on our campus so he’s ready to get started,” Crutchfield said. “A lot of new initiatives on the table and continuing to do the good things we’ve been doing here at Glenville State and just keeping things moving forward.”

The official investiture was performed by Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. To signify his acceptance of Glenville State College’s mission, Manchin was also presented with two symbolic items – the presidential medallion and the College’s mace – by Glenville State College Board of Governors Chairman, Michael T. Rust.

Two past Glenville State College presidents, Dr. Thomas H. Powell and Dr. Peter B. Barr, were on hand for the ceremony, as were several delegates representing other institutions of higher education.

The ceremony also included specially chosen musical performances by the Glenville State College Concert Band and the singing of the College’s Alma Mater by the Concert Choir.