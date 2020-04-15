Glenville State College named “Military Friendly School”

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – One local college has been recognized for its efforts to support military and veteran students and their families.

Glenville State College has been named a Military Friendly School. The designation was earned thanks to the college’s efforts to support students with financial aid, academic help and job searching.

College staff explained that veterans are a group that’s well-represented in the campus community.

“We have several members of faculty and staff who are also veterans, so I think it’s important to show that we are a Military Friendly School, and we support you and we want to help make that transition to civilian life easier, and help meet their goals,” said Jessica Griffin, an academic advisor who works with veteran and active-duty students and their families.

Glenville State College is one of only two colleges in the state to earn that designation.