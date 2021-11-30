Glenville State College receives over $2 million in higher education grant

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College (GSC) has received a grant to improve the quality of education for its students.

The Strengthening Institutions Program grant from the U.S. Department of Education totals $2,113,565 over five years.

In September, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito announced the designation of the funding. This award for Glenville State was part of other funding for West Virginia higher education institutions to improve retention rates and experiences for students in schools in underserved areas.

“We believe that this will be very beneficial. This will provide the necessary resources to continue to build upon that ambiance that we have here at Glenville State College for these students who come from smaller areas that enjoy that personal interaction with their professors and other students on campus,” said Mark Manchin, President of Glenville State College.

President Mark Manchin

The SIP-funded projects at Glenville State will create a virtual one-stop shop for student services, increase coordination among offices, increase mental health services, increase resources for wrap-around support, advance platforms designed to enhance student connections, engagement, tutoring, advising, and scheduling, enhancing technology systems, and complete infrastructure renovations and preservation of student spaces.

Manchin plans to use the fund from the Strengthening Institutions Program to improve the learning and living experience for students at Glenville State College.